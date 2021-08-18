Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. 364,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

