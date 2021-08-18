Aeron (ARNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,562.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $8,005.68 and approximately $69,562.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

