Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $23.64 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVTE opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

