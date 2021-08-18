Aeternity Price Tops $0.15 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00034656 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,885,401 coins and its circulating supply is 342,064,458 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.