Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $195.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Amundi acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

