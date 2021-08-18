Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Raised to $40.00 at Maxim Group

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

