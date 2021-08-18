AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%.

AIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 277,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 52.80 and a quick ratio of 52.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.84. AIM ImmunoTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.