AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 9,718.49%.

Shares of NYSE:AIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 277,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 52.80 and a quick ratio of 52.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.84. AIM ImmunoTech has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at $432,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

