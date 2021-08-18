Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 77,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 25,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.