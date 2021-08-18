Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,201. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

