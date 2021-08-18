Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airbus stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 131,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 5.49%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

