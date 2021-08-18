Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

