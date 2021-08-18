Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 42,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,350. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

