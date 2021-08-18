Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AQN. CIBC increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$19.69 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$17.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.