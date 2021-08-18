Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

ALIM opened at $5.50 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

