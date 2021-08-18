Allegro MicroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,997% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $946,088.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,708 shares of company stock worth $12,515,279. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,965. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.