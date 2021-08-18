Alley Co LLC Buys 484 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after buying an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

