Alley Co LLC Invests $201,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alley Co LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.