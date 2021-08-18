Alley Co LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after buying an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

