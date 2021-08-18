Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 26,311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

