Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 86,299 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $29,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.