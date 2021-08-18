Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAX opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.