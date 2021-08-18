Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

