Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

