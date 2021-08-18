Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,329 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.