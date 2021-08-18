Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,881 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

