Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Announces Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AESE opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

