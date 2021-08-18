Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,003. The stock has a market cap of $298.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.67. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

