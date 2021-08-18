Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat comprises about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.84. 1,327,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

