Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of ODFL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.47. 23,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,623. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $281.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

