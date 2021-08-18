Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.02. 1,825,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,191. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.