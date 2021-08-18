Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,547,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,274,097.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,849 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 24,993,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,179,805. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

