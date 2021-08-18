Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after buying an additional 241,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.98. The stock had a trading volume of 673,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $542.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

