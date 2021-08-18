Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.10. 7,692,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,715. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $187.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

