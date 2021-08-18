Altus Group Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.55.

TSE:AIF opened at C$65.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.83. Altus Group has a one year low of C$46.70 and a one year high of C$68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

