Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,481.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.