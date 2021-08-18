Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,481.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.