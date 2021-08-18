Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $161,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,481.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

