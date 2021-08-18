Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,481.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

