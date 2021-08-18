AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

