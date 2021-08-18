Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.796-$0.826 EPS.

AMCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 76,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.76.

Get Amcor alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.