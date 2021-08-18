Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Amcor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.796-$0.826 EPS.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

