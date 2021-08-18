Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 405,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

