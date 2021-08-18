Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. 314,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $177.09 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.08.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

