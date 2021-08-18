American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.
AMH stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
