American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

AMH stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

