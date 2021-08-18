American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill Purchases 20,000 Shares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

