American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$319.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

