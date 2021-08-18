American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 54792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

