American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 54792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.
In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.
American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
