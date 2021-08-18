American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) PT Lowered to $4.00

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

