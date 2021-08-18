America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $19.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.10. 5,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.60.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

